A cringeworthy rewatch. Nick Viall couldn’t fully enjoy seeing his Bachelor journey play out on screen because of the “sex narrative” that was featured on his season.

The former ABC personality opened up about his portrayal while speaking with season 21 runner-up, Raven Gates, during a special episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast, which is available on his Patreon account.

“I mentioned this with Corinne [Olympios], it was hard for me at first, [the] sex narrative with Nick and Liz [Sandoz], ‘Is Nick here just to f–k?, But, I was so sincere,” Viall, 39, told Gates, 29, about his intentions going on the show.

Sandoz made a surprise appearance as a contestant on his season and revealed that she and Viall had enjoyed a one-night stand together at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert‘s wedding in January 2016.

Viall also recalled one particular scene where he and Olympios, 28, made out in a bouncy castle while the rest of the contestants watched. The Wisconsin native explained that he participated in the incident during production but it was still difficult to see onscreen.

“I went in thinking I wasn’t going to have sex with anyone and with Corinne in the bouncy castle I was a willing participant with the producers,” Viall said. “I was fine with the edit, but it’s hard for me to watch back.”

He added that there were some aspects of his season that he didn’t regret — including giving Vanessa Grimaldi the final rose over Gates. However, the Bachelorette alum found himself unable to completely enjoy the experience because he was concerned about hurting the contestants.

“Seemingly those childish antics I cringe watching back, [but] it was great TV,” Viall said. “Even with Vanessa, we didn’t work out, but I was going to pick her. That’s who I fell for. I was nuts about her and I have no regrets about stuff like that. I had a hard time letting go and enjoying. I felt so responsible for everyone.”

Grimaldi, 32, shared in October 2019 that although she wanted to date Viall after the show’s March 2017 finale, she felt like an engagement was too big of a step for them at the time.

“I didn’t want to get engaged. They didn’t air this,” the special education teacher said on Taylor Nolan’s podcast. “I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? ‘Cause that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other.’ … I think if we weren’t engaged, we would’ve broken up sooner.”

The pair later called it quits on their romance in August 2017. Grimaldi announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Josh Wolfe, via Instagram on Monday, August 10.

Viall offered his congratulations to his ex-fiancée writing, “Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news. Congrats to you two! Lucky guy. ”

