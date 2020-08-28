Nicolas Cage to Voice Dragon in ‘Highfire’ Series Adaptation in Development at Amazon

By Celebrity News Wire on August 28, 2020

Nicolas Cage is attached to voice the lead character of and executive produce a series adaptation of “Artemis Fowl” author Eoin Colfer’s novel “Highfire” in development at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Cage will play the titular Highfire, described as a vodka-drinking, “Flashdance”-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana. In the […]

