Nicolas Cage is attached to voice the lead character of and executive produce a series adaptation of “Artemis Fowl” author Eoin Colfer’s novel “Highfire” in development at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Cage will play the titular Highfire, described as a vodka-drinking, “Flashdance”-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana. In the […]

