Nicole Byer Set to Host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

By Celebrity News Wire on August 27, 2020

“Nailed It” host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer has been tapped to host the five-night presentation of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Thursday. Additionally, the organization announced some presenters for the virtual event: Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), guest drama […]

The post Nicole Byer Set to Host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story