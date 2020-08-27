Nicole Byer Set to Host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

“Nailed It” host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer has been tapped to host the five-night presentation of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced Thursday. Additionally, the organization announced some presenters for the virtual event: Monica Aldama (“Cheer”), Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Rose Byrne (“Mrs. America”), Bobby Cannavale (“Homecoming”), guest drama […]

