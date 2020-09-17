Nicole Kidman Adorably Supports Keith Urban Hosting the ACMs From Home

Love from Down Under! Nicole Kidman proved she is her husband Keith Urban’s biggest fan by tuning in to watch him host the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards from their home in Australia.

“Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay #Nashville,” Kidman, 53, wrote via Instagram.

The Big Little Lies actress shared a video of herself watching Urban’s intro speech at the awards show, which took place on Wednesday, September 16, in Nashville.

While Kidman sat in front of her laptop, streaming the show from Byron Bay, Australia, the “Be a Light” crooner, 52, helmed the 55th annual ACMs from the Grand Ole Opry.

In between introducing the slew of musical performances — including Carrie Underwood’s tribute to female country greats such as Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire — Urban took the stage himself.

The New Zealand native joined Pink to sing their new duet, “One Too Many,” for the first time during the event. The collaboration is the third single from Urban’s forthcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

Moments after he finished his performance, Kidman showed her man even more love via her Instagram Story.

“Keith’s music video for #OneTooMany with @pink is out now on Facebook ♡,” she wrote alongside a clip from Urban’s video. “It’s been playing on a loop .”

Last month, the Practical Magic actress promoted another one of her husband’s singles off his upcoming record by sharing a romantic photo of the couple from the past.

“Two #tumbleweeds are better than one ,” Kidman wrote via Instagram, cheekily plugging Urban’s “Tumbleweed” track.

A few months prior, the couple who wed in 2016, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary and gushed about their love via social media.

“Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!” the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” musician wrote via Instagram in June. “14 years … and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!”

Kidman shared a black-and-white photo of the pair from an awards show as her anniversary tribute, captioning it, “Us .”

The Bombshell star and the former American Idol judge share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith, 9.

