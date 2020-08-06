Nicole Kidman Looks Ready to Snag More Awards in New The Undoing Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on August 6, 2020

Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman, The Undoing | Photo Credits: HBO

The last time Nicole Kidman teamed up with David E. Kelley for an HBO project, were blessed to get Big Little Lies, that juicy drama that earned Kidman the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Emmy statue in 2017. 

Now Kidman and Kelley have reunited once again for another HBO limited series

