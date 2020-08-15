She’s back! Total Bellas star and new mama Nikki Bella resurfaced on her own Instagram page for the first time since giving birth to her first child. The post came on August 14, two weeks after welcoming her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“Two weeks postpartum and I kicked @thebriebella butt playing @easportsufc live on @espn,” the reality starlet, 36, explained alongside a photo of herself holding a gaming controller and rocking a headset. “LOL, nothing like breastfeeding as you’re being counted down going live!”

The proud mother went on to thank her fans for “understanding” her maternity leave from social media. “I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so,” Nikki gushed. “I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it’s just indescribable.”

Finally, Nikki revealed fans will meet her and twin sister Brie Bella‘s sons soon. “We shot something fun for you all today to introduce our baby boy,” she concluded her post. “The Bella Boys I should say! Trust me it’ll be worth the wait! Love you all! And thank you all for your constant love, support and well wishes!!”

Nikki also shared a few sweet video clips with the father of her child, 38, as they prepared for the virtual smackdown between the twins. Though this is the first time the former wrestler has posted on her own Instagram page, she did appear with Brie, 36, on her page in a cute postpartum selfie on August 13.

Nikki gave birth to her first child on July 31, while Brie gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson) the following day on August 1. The sweet sisters were “hoping” to give birth “on the same day” in true twin style, but welcoming their sons one day apart was “close enough” for them, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” the source gushed. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.” While the WWE alums were “already close” before embarking on their motherhood journey together, “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”

The post Nikki Bella Resurfaces on Her Instagram For the 1st Time Since Her Son Was Born appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.