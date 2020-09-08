After working as a TV anchor for over 15 years, Nilda Rosario returns to her first passion, radio, as the new on-air talent for the Spanish Broadcasting System’s “El Jukeo de Nueva York” show on Mega 97.9 FM, Billboard can exclusively reveal today (Sept. 8).

Rosario will co-host with longtime TV personality Janeiro Matos.

The Puerto Rican Emmy-winning journalist and presenter, who’s been living in New York for 25 years, assures that the radio show has the “winning formula.” “I’m bringing the point of view of a woman and my experience in the news with a fresh tone,” she tells Billboard.

The announcement also marks the first time SBS named a female host on an evening radio show in New York. Rosario joined the team after Frederick Martínez “El Pachá” left the air.

“I feel very proud,” she says. “This is a great step for women and a big responsibility for me but I love being a pioneer and being surrounded by so many talented men.”

Albert Rodríguez, COO of SBS, coins Rosario as the “perfect complement to Janeiro Matos to continue maintaining the rating that we have achieved for years in El Jukeo.” Arturo Sosa, Director of Programming for Mega 97.9FM and 93.1FM Amor, SBS, expressed in an official statement that this new addition “ensures that we will continue to be the leading program among Hispanics worldwide.”

“El Jukeo de Nueva York” airs live from 3 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET every Monday through Friday on Mega 97.9 FM. Listeners can also tune in for free on LaMusicaApp or lamusica.com.

The post Nilda Rosario Makes SBS History as First Female Radio Host for ‘El Jukeo de NY’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.