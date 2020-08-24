EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development a single-camera matchmaking comedy from The High Note and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra and ABC Signature, where Ganatra is under an overall deal. Written, directed and executive produced by Ganatra through her Ladies’ Car Productions, the Untitled Matchmaking Comedy revolves around an unlucky-in-love romantic and her no-nonsense mom who […]

The post Nisha Ganatra Matchmaking Comedy In The Works At ABC appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.