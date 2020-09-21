No Germs Here! 10 Coronavirus Jokes Made At The 2020 Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmy Awards were certainly a night to remember. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities accepted awards at home and gave speeches from their couches on Sunday, September 20. Even though there was no red carpet, A-listers got creative to show off their gowns or T-shirts while on camera.

However, some Hollywood stars made an in-person appearance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, including Jennifer Aniston — who helped host Jimmy Kimmel put out a fire — Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Randall Park.

While some political statements were made throughout the show, Kimmel, 52, couldn’t help but address the global health crisis that the world is currently experiencing. So much so, there were several jokes made throughout the night. Scroll through the gallery below to see which ones hit and which ones missed.

