Venice Days pic “Beware of Children” and Sundance alumnus “Charter” are among the five new Nordic films nominated for the coveted Nordic Council Film Prize of 2020. “Beware of Children” was directed by Norwegian scribe/helmer Dag Johan Haugerud and produced by Yngve Sæther. The drama is set in the aftermath of a tragic event in […]

The post Nordic Film Council Nominates Five Movies For 2020 Prize appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.