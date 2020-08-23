EXCLUSIVE: Breeder, the Danish horror movie, has sold to territories around the world for Scandi sales outfit LevelK. Directed by Jens Dahl, whose credits include co-writing Nicolas Winding-Refn’s Pusher, the movie tells the story of a renowned health supplement company, run by a ruthless businesswoman, which is selecting and abducting young women as part of […]

The post Nordic Horror ‘Breeder’ Sells To Germany, UK & More appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.