Norman Lear and Laverne Cox join the star-studded list of honorees at Equality California’s virtual Golden State Equality Awards. Lear will receive the Ally Leadership Award in honor of his social and political activism on- and off-screen. Gloria Estefan and Rita Moreno, who currently stars in Lear’s “One Day at a Time” reboot, are set […]

