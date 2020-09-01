Although his identity remained an enigma for a full year, it’s now publicly known that the mysterious and previously unidentified buyer who paid $35 million in cash for the enormous Westlake Village compound of billionaire producer Thomas Tull was not a foreign billionaire or major financier but rather local Ventura County businessman Blake Kirschbaum, a […]

The post NuVet Labs Owner Blake Kirschbaum Bought the $35 Million Westlake Village Compound appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.