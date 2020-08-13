New York City’s Steiner Studios will build out a new 500,000-square-foot film and television production hub in Sunset Park, Brooklyn with eight soundstages, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment announced Thursday. With $320 million in private investment, the project, at a former port complex called Bush Terminal, will create thousands of jobs, the city […]

The post NYC’s Steiner Studios To Build New Production Hub At Former Port Complex In Brooklyn appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.