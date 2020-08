The first actual brawl in the 2020 MLB season just unfolded before our eyes — and lo and behold … it was against the Houston Astros. The A’s were playing Houston Sunday for a day game, and during the 7th inning … Astros pitcher Humberto…

The post Oakland A’s Batter Laureano Charges Astros’ Dugout, Brawl Ensues appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.