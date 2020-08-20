Offset’s Daughter Kulture Is a Total ‘Daddy’s Girl’ in Sweet New Pic

Sure, Kulture might look exactly like her mama Cardi B, but at heart, she’s all about her father Offset.

The Migos rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 19) to share a sweet photo with his two-year-old daughter. Offset is seen sitting on a pool chair, reaching out to Kulture as she runs around. “Daddy’s Girl,” he captioned the snap (See it here).

“My wife and I make sure we’re always around our daughter,” Offset told People of his relationship with Kulture. “It’s about time. Time is more important than money.”

The toddler, who just turned two in July, received a luxurious pink Birkin bag from her dad as a gift. In a video he shared, Kulture is dressed in a fairy princess outfit as Offset presents his little girl with a gray gift bag, which contains Hermes’ iconic orange box. As they unwrap the box together, it turns out to be a small, bright pink Birkin bag inside.”Wow! Oooh! OK, girl! I see you, beautiful baby!” Offset coos to the toddler as he hands her the bag. “It’s your Birkin!”

