She’s made a career of flaunting her ditzy rich-girl persona, but Paris Hilton is ready to reveal a different side of herself.

“I’ve been playing this character for so long,” explains the 39-year-old, who opens up like never before in This Is Paris, a new documentary that debuted September 14 on her YouTube channel. “But I feel like it’s time for everyone to see the real me.”

The candid film covers the highs and lows of being Hilton — from her globe-trotting DJ gigs to the shocking confession that she was mentally and physically abused while attending a boarding school in Utah. “I talk about things I’ve never discussed before,” she says. “I hope people will finally understand who I truly am, and realize that there’s more to me than they think.”

Here, Paris talks about growing up and her plans for the future.

Did you have any reservations about doing the documentary?

PH: I was very reluctant to do it. This is completely different from anything I’ve ever done. But it was an amazing, therapeutic experience.

What was watching it back like?

I was like, “Oh, my God… can we cut that?” I was freaking out. But the director and producer had total control, so everything’s in there.

How’s DJ life treating you?

I’ve been traveling around the world 250 days a year for nearly two decades. It’s hard, but success is something that really drives me.

Who’s in your squad these days?

I have a very close circle of friends. Growing up in Hollywood, [it’s] hard to trust people because you never know their intentions. My sister, Nicky, knows me better than anyone. There are so many yes people around, but she tells me the truth. She’s my best friend.

You’re a pioneer for becoming famous for being yourself — or some version of that. How does that feel?

I’m proud of it in a way. I started out as a teenager and created a brand. Now I see it’s become a formula, it’s like a new genre of celebrity. A lot of people on YouTube and influencers come up to me saying I inspire them.

Where would you like to be 10 years from now?

Expanding my empire. I have 19 product lines and I just released my 25th fragrance. I have my own real estate properties, some tech ventures and I’m writing another book. And yes, I need to clone myself!

