Olivia Munn: Why the Idea of Getting Married Makes Me Nervous

Olivia Munn attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She’ll stick with Ms.! Olivia Munn got real about her feelings toward marriage, confessing that it’s not really her thing.



“I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding]. And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ I don’t really have any of those,” the actress, 39, admitted during the Thursday, April 9, episode of “The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast. “The idea of getting married has always made me a little … It gives me … I don’t know what that word is for … I’m like, ‘It’s hot in here, right?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ … Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.”



The fact that Munn is not a fan of weddings in general should come as no surprise. “You know what’s funny, is I’ve only gone to, I want to say, four weddings in my life. Maybe five, total. Definitely no more than one hand,” she explained. “But the weddings I have gone to, I do find boring. I always think this is interesting at weddings: I feel like the wedding part is really for whoever’s marrying them because you only see the backs of your friends’ heads.”

Olivia Munn in ‘Love Wedding Repeat.’ Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

The Newsroom alum broached the topic while discussing her new Netflix film, Love Wedding Repeat. She stars alongside Sam Claflin, whose character hopes to woo her alter-ego while at his sister’s wedding.



Munn dated Aaron Rodgers for three years until their split in April 2017. “I have kind of avoided speaking about him for a long time,” she said during a May 2018 interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Before I go on a talk show, you know, he’d be like, ‘Yeah, you can say something about me if you want.’ And it was like, I didn’t normally talk about relationships and those things, and he actually didn’t mind it, or kind of liked it.”

While the NFL player, 36, moved on with Danica Patrick, the X-Men: Apocalypse star sparked romance rumors with Tucker Roberts in December 2018. She accidentally debuted their relationship in October 2019. “I went to my girlfriend’s Halloween party. Did not know there would be a photographer there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “I thought it was just her photographer for her house. I had no idea.”

