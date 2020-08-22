It’s family ties that weave together the history of this Italian brand. Creative Director Veronica Etro tells Us she runs the Milan-based label with her three bothers and father Gimmo, who founded the business in 1968. “We have established and developed a very distinctive and coherent aesthetic,” she says. “Strong color combinations, paisley prints, eclectic patterns, exotic cultural inspirations and free-spirited nomadic vibes have always characterized – and still do today – not only our fashion collections, but our lifestyle as a whole.”

“We have always been guided by our creativity and not by the fashion system’s temporary needs and trends; I am very proud of this,” Veronica boasts. It’s this ethos that draws in celeb fans like Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu, Alessandra Ambrosio and more. Veronica believes a memorable red carpet moment “makes you look unconventional, but at the same time at ease.”

Scroll through to see how stars wear Etro’s best glam gowns below.

The post Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu and More Celebs Stun in Etro’s Boho Gowns appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.