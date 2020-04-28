- You are here:
- Home
- /
- One Day at a Time Is Gifting Fans With an Animated Special During Production Shutdown
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
One Day at a Time Is Gifting Fans With an Animated Special During Production Shutdown
You can't keep the Alvarez family down. In the midst of its coronavirus-necessitated shutdown, One Day at a Time is producing an animated special set to air this spring, Deadline reports. The news was announced Tuesday, the day of the Pop TV sitcom's midseason finale -- the last episode the show
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries