James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have a wedding to plan! The One Tree Hill alum and the Royals star are engaged.

“She said yeah ,” Lafferty, 35, announced via Instagram on Monday, September 7.

The actor shared a selfie with Park, 31, in a kitchen as she lovingly wrapped her arms around him, showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

The actress has yet to share the news on her Instagram page, although she shared a scenic picture from her and Lafferty’s trip to Palm Springs, California, on Sunday, September 6.

“Hello ,” she captioned the post, which fans later flooded with comments congratulating the newly engaged couple.

The Right Stuff star and Park have been notoriously private about their relationship over the years, but it dates back to their work on The Royals. The Australia native played princess Eleanor “Len” Henstridge on all four seasons of the E! soap opera, which was created by One Tree Hill showrunner Mark Schwahn.

The pair met in 2015 when Lafferty directed a season 2 episode titled “Taint Not Thy Mind, Nor Let Thy Soul Contrive Against Thy Mother.” He helmed four more episodes of the drama before it ended in 2018.

The Haunting of Hill House alum and the former Home and Away star did not go public with their romance until 2018, when she posted a photo with Lafferty and his former One Tree Hill costar Stephen Colletti via Instagram.

After E! canceled The Royals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Schwahn, 54, Park exclusively opened up to Us Weekly. (The screenwriter never publicly addressed the scandal.)

“I think that it was a real shame that we didn’t get to finish the story off,” she said in 2019. “I would say that Jasper [Tom Austen] and Eleanor ended up on the throne and Willow [Genevieve Gaunt] and Robert [Max Brown] found their place somewhere else and we all lived happily ever after. The goodies were supposed to win. They didn’t, but in my mind, they did!”

