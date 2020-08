U.S. software giant Oracle has become the latest company to enter the mix to acquire social media platform TikTok from Chinese outfit ByteDance, according to multiple reports. CNBC is saying that Oracle and Microsoft are “far ahead” of other companies reportedly in the race for the popular but controversial service, which has been under a […]

