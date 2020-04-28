- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan Will Bring a Quarantine-Inspired Series to Netflix
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan Will Bring a Quarantine-Inspired Series to Netflix
If you thought for a second that coronavirus wasn't going to inspire a lot of related entertainment, think again. Netflix, naturally, works the fastest, and has already ordered Social Distance, an appropriately titled quarantine anthology series from Orange Is the New Blackcreator Jenji Kohan.
The
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries