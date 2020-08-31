Orlando Bloom Developing Drama About Human Rights Lawyer Jared Genser For Amazon

By Celebrity News Wire on August 31, 2020

The story of human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who has helped free political prisoners in a number of hot zones around the world, is being developed by Orlando Bloom with Amazon as a TV series. The streamer is in the early stages of developing the Untitled Jared Genser Project, which will be exec produced by Carnival Row […]

