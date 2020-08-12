Orlando Bloom Is Thrilled About Having a ‘Little Daddy’s Girl’ With Katy Perry

By Celebrity News Wire on August 12, 2020

Katy Perry’s other half Orlando Bloom has played many roles on the big screen, but none come any greater than being a dad.

The Lord of the Rings actor was a guest overnight on The Tonight Show, where he sat for a virtual chat with host Jimmy Fallon.

The Brit is grinning from ear-to-ear about his baby girl, who is due any day now.

“I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” he said. “I hope she’s going to love me as much as I’m going to love her.”

Bloom, who has a nine-year-old boy with his ex Miranda Kerr, also showed off a wall of Lego — the result of “hours and hours of quarantining” — and chatted about his work with Unicef.

Watch the interview below.

