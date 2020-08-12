Katy Perry’s other half Orlando Bloom has played many roles on the big screen, but none come any greater than being a dad.

The Lord of the Rings actor was a guest overnight on The Tonight Show, where he sat for a virtual chat with host Jimmy Fallon.

The Brit is grinning from ear-to-ear about his baby girl, who is due any day now.

“I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl,” he said. “I hope she’s going to love me as much as I’m going to love her.”

Bloom, who has a nine-year-old boy with his ex Miranda Kerr, also showed off a wall of Lego — the result of “hours and hours of quarantining” — and chatted about his work with Unicef.

Watch the interview below.

