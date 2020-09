Oscar De La Hoya’s stunning 21-year-old daughter, Atiana, says she’s out to make a name for herself outside of the boxing world … telling TMZ Sports she’s working to blaze her own trail as the next big model!! Remember, looks run in the family –…

The post Oscar De La Hoya’s Daughter, Atiana, Gunning To Blaze Own Trail In Modeling! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.