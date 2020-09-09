While the pandemic has reduced film festivals’ capacity to showcase new work, an all-singing all-dancing Spanish-Italian number has been selected for two. “Explota Explota” (“My Heart Goes Boom!”), the assured debut feature of music promo and commercials director Nacho Álvarez, will receive an RTVE Gala Screening at the San Sebastian Festival next week and has […]

The post Oscar Winner Mariela Besuievsky, Nacho Alvarez Talk Toronto, San Sebastian-Bound ‘My Heart Goes Boom!’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.