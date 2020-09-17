Variety’s Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year’s contenders in all categories. Variety’s Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: […]

The post Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Is It Time for Bill Murray’s Awards Run? appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.