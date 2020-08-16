Our Favorite Cami in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is only our favorite time of the year. We know it’s hard to beat Black Friday, but Nordstrom has proven year after year that it’s not impossible. With so many huge-name brands boasting major markdowns, it’s hard to click away from the site without having already added numerous pieces to your cart!

We’re shopping for everything from basics, to statement-makers, to beauty and more right now, but we absolutely have to highlight our favorite cami in this sale before it sells out. It’s minimal but bold — a basic that’s anything but. A cami like this will seriously set any outfit for success, or even set the mood and vibe for your entire day. We are not missing this markdown!

See it!

Get the 1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Adoring reviewers are calling this cami totally flattering, cute and comfortable, reiterating what we had already assumed about it based on the photos alone. It’s made of a soft, flowy material that isn’t too fitted but not too loose either; it’s going to accentuate your figure in the best way. You can always tuck it in too for a bigger variety of looks!

Our favorite ways to style a cami like this? Well, the list is practically endless, but that’s exactly why we love it so much. Casual summer day? Let it hang loose over a pair of denim shorts and white platform sneakers. Dressing it up for date night? Tuck it into a silky midi skirt, grab a pair of block heels and accessorize with your favorite jewelry!

See it!

Get the 1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

What about when winter hits? No problem. Just because it’s sleeveless doesn’t mean you have to stow it away for the season. Try wearing it over a fitted turtleneck top and wearing some high-waisted, wide leg jeans or trousers on the bottom. Don’t forget the booties. You can always layer with a cardigan too!

Every color of this cami is competing to be our favorite, but we’re going to have to choose fast, because with this sale comes tons of other shoppers just like us. Sellouts are bound to happen!

See it!

Get the 1.State Chiffon Inset Camisole (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

Not your style? Shop more summery tops included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post Our Favorite Cami in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.