Our Favorite Leggings Still in Stock in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

One piece of clothing that’s always on our shopping list? Leggings. Even if we buy one pair we love more than anything, we never cross it off as a top “to-buy” item. We’d never do ourselves the injustice of turning away from all of the amazing picks out there. We have to consider all of our options, all the time. Especially when they’re on sale!

There are so many awesome legging picks in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year from top activewear brands like SPANX, Zella and Nike. The only problem? That everything sells fast. Really fast. No one wants to miss out on the deals, and we don’t want you to either — so let’s get to our faves before they’re gone forever!

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

These leggings are a pretty big deal in the activewear world, with nearly 7,000 reviews to show for it. They’re already more affordable than some other top brands, but now they’re under $40 for a limited time!

Don’t wait! Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings (originally $59) for just $39 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

SPANX Faux-Leather Leggings

Faux-leather leggings are officially a closet staple, and these bestsellers do it best. You get that gorgeous, glossy finish to dress up all of your looks, plus the smoothing power of SPANX!

Don’t wait! Get the SPANX Faux-Leather Leggings (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights

These leggings are a must for your high-energy workouts, or maybe even for hot yoga. They have Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology so you won’t end up in a puddle of sweat!

Don’t wait! Get the Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights (originally $90) for just $36 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings

These super lightweight leggings have a cropped hem and smooth, flatlock seaming to keep you comfortable from your workouts at the gym to your movie marathons on the couch!

Don’t wait! Get the Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings (originally $55) for just $36 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

SPANX Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

These leggings are made with Slim-X compression fabric, so you won’t only look fit and lean, but your booty may even get a little lift!

Don’t wait! Get the SPANX Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Check out all of the leggings marked down in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

