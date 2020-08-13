Our Favorite Moto Jacket in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially begun, and shopping is the name of the game. We have clothing picks from exclusive brands marked down like crazy, beauty deals we’ve never seen before, home finds that will seriously elevate our space and shoes that make us wish we had a second closet!

One of our favorite finds of the entire sale though? This moto jacket. A moto jacket, whether leather or faux leather, is a true essential in life. We believe everyone should own one, and obviously, the higher quality you can get, the better. Of course, higher quality usually comes with a soaring price tag, but during this sale, you can save huge on this pick!

Get the Chelsea28 Leather Moto Jacket (originally $299) for just $199.90 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Are these savings even real? They seem like they’re not, but we can assure you, when you add this beauty to your cart, that discounted price remains the same all the way through checkout. #Blessed. Not only does this jacket noticeably stand out as being so well made and having such supple material, but it’s a total fan-favorite too, boasting so many reviews!

Shoppers love the fit of this jacket and how soft it is. They say it really snatches their figure for a flattering look and that they want to wear it with anything and everything — and everywhere! We’re definitely on that same boat. How could we not be? This piece emits such a cool, edgy vibe that isn’t lacking in sophistication for even a second!

Moto jackets, also known as biker jackets, might have you expecting something on the more casual side at first. Something you can cruise down the highway with on your hog. And sure! You could certainly do that in this one. But it’s truly so much more than that. Just imagine this piece with a little black dress, ruffling out at the hem, and a pair of metallic flats. Don’t forget to accessorize with a trendy headband. Instant cuteness!

Of course, you shouldn’t be afraid to play with some color either. This jacket is so versatile when it comes to mixing and matching with other pieces. How about trying a bold, silky slip dress underneath with strappy heels, or a floral-print button-up blouse tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans? Swap in pieces, swap out pieces — it doesn’t matter. Just don’t forget your jacket, and don’t forget to grab it while it’s still in stock during this sale!

Not your style? Check out more from Chelsea28 here and shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

