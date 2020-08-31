Our Picks: The Best Women’s Bomber Jackets for Fall 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We couldn’t be more excited for the fall season to kick off. Swimsuits and sunshine are great, but we love a chance to keep warm in style and layer up in some fabulous pieces and nurse a cup of hot cocoa by the fire. That means it’s time to break out all of our favorite jackets, and refresh our collection in the process.

While there are many types of amazing outerwear up for grabs, bomber jackets are some of the best around. They are trendy, effortlessly cool and they’ll pair well with just about any outfit in your closet. If you’re looking for a new bomber jacket to keep you warm and fashion-forward as the temperatures get cooler, you’re in luck. We’ve selected the top bomber jackets available now — from the best leather bomber to the best silky bomber. There’s truly an option for every type of shopper, so let’s get ready to take on the autumn season!

Best Leather Bomber Jacket

This leather bomber jacket from beloved British brand Topshop has it all — and then some! We love its sleek silhouette, plus its natural sheen. This is an investment piece that will last you for years to come, and will certainly never go out of style. What’s not to love?

Get the Topshop Kurt Leather & Suede Jacket with free shipping for $370, available at Nordstrom!

Best Men’s Bomber Jacket

Simply put, it doesn’t get any more classic than a Members Only jacket. It’s been an iconic garment for decades, and with good reason. While it serves up vintage vibes, every Members Only bomber jacket is a fresh take on the trend. They also make a strong gift for that special someone!

Get the Members Only Men’s Original Iconic Racer Jacket for prices starting at just $59, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Suede Bomber Jacket

This sherpa-lined jacket is made from faux leather, but it definitely looks like the real deal! It has a beautiful tan hue and is absolutely perfect for the fall. It will also team well with any outfit that you already own — and with a price this affordable, we think we’ve found one of the best deals on bomber jackets available now!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket for prices starting at just $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Designer Bomber Jacket

This fuzzy UGG jacket is probably one of the most luxe options that we’ve seen to date. UGG is known primarily for their supremely popular winter boots, so we know that this jacket will keep Us warm and toasty no matter what the weather app says. We love the oversized look and the casual vibe of this bomber jacket!

Get the UGG Fleece Trucker Jacket with free shipping for $195, available at Nordstrom!

Best Affordable Bomber

This bomber from Starter is exclusively sold on Amazon, and it’s on sale for a truly fantastic price. This jacket is fairly lightweight, which is ideal for the start of the fall season. We know that this jacket will become a go-to in your wardrobe — it literally goes with everything!

Get the Starter Women’s Lightweight Bomber Jacket for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Winter Bomber Jacket

This puffer bomber is a stellar winter jacket, but what we love most about it is the fact that it’s reversible! On one side you have a sleek black shade, and when you turn it inside-out, you’ll get a bright metallic rose gold hue. Two jackets for the price of one? Sign Us up!

Get the Black & Metallic Reversible Puffer Jacket for $138, available from Express!

Best Fall Bomber Jacket

This jacket will keep you suitably warm the second September kicks off, but it won’t leave you feeling overheated like a heavier jacket tends to do. We love the contrast between the white fleece and black faux leather. This is a show-stopping bomber, and it’s on sale for an unbeatable price!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Leather & Fleece Bomber Jacket (originally $168) on sale with free shipping for just $67, available at Nordstrom!

Best Amazon Bomber Jacket

Based on the glowing reviews that this Levi’s bomber has amassed, it’s clearly a winner. It’s made from high-quality faux leather and lined with soft sherpa that keeps you warm at all times. This piece practically personifies the bomber jacket trend, which is one of many reasons we’re obsessed with it.

Get the Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket for prices starting at $69, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Silky Bomber Jacket

The prints on this bomber are beyond bold! Coupled with the silky material that will feel so soft against your skin, this is a purchase that’s a must for any Instagram-loving fashionista.

Get the Scotch & Soda Reversible Print Bomber Jacket with free shipping for $175, available at Amazon!

Best Quilted Bomber Jacket

This lightweight, quilted bomber has a sporty vibe to it that’s still elegant. It’s straightforward and comfortable, which is exactly what we need sometimes. This is the preferred jacket to throw on after a workout at the gym, and you can even wear it while running outside in the cold!

Get the Whisper Featherless Jacket for $199, available from Athleta!

Best Burgundy Bomber Jacket

This bomber’s deep red hue is absolutely gorgeous, but it’s available in a slew of other shades too! The burgundy version that we’re so fond of is accented with black cuffs and hems, plus a zipper on one of the shoulders. It’s a simple bomber that gets the job done!

Get the Zeagoo Women’s Classic Quilted Jacket Short Bomber Jacket Coat for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Red Bomber Jacket

This bright red jacket from adidas is a stunner — period. The athleisure trend has never been more popular, and adidas is a great brand to shop if you want to nail the vibes. The red hue pops, and this jacket can easily be dressed up or down depending on what’s on your calendar!

Get the adidas Originals Women’s Superstar Track Top Jacket for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Black Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket may be one of the most stylish we’ve ever come across. It’s slightly cropped and it features adjustable drawstrings in the hem. It has a bit of a boxy look to it — we can totally see a supermodel like Bella Hadid wearing something similar! We’re loving the large, billowy sleeves that complete the jacket’s design.

Get the INC Drawstring Bomber Jacket (originally $100) on sale for just $35, available at Macy’s!

Best Green Bomber Jacket

This bomber is super lightweight, and it’s available at Nordstrom in a stunning army green color that’s dominating the fashion world right now. This jacket keeps it simple, but still packs a major punch. The sporty cut guarantees you can wear it over any garment. Swoon!

Get the BB Dakota Great Escape Bomber Jacket with free shipping for $78, available at Nordstrom!

