Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Outlander's Richard Rankin on Roger's Harrowing Comeback in the Series' Best Episode Yet

By Celebrity News Wire on April 12, 2020

Richard Rankin, Outlander | Photo Credits: Aimee Spinks

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Sunday's episode of Outlander, "Famous Last Words. Read at your own risk!]

After the heartbreaking death of Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) on Outlander, it would have been too much for the Frasers to handle if Roger (Richard Rankin) had died in the Battle of

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story