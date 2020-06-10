- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Will Journey Through Scotland In New Travel Series
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Will Journey Through Scotland In New Travel Series
The stars of Outlander are in for another wild adventure. Starz has picked up Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, an eight-part, half-hour docuseries featuring actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish journeying through Scotland to learn more about their home country.
The pair will visit
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries