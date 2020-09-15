Paris Hilton’s Boarding School Abuse Led To Sex Tape With Rick Salomon

Socialite Paris Hilton‘s new documentary This Is Paris is attempting to shed new light on the circumstances surrounding the now-infamous sex tape Hilton made with Rick Salomon.

Director Alexandra Dean explained that in order to understand what led to the record, one has to dig deeper into Hilton’s childhood and her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah. Hilton has claimed that while she was there, she was the victim of abuse.

“Obviously, this doc was not about [the sex tape], it’s about what happened to her before that, but because what happened to her before that was so dramatic it, of course, we have to reframe the sex tape,” said Dean.

“Now you see it as someone who came from all this trauma and who’s maybe making some risky choices with her life because she’s angry and lashing out and trying to figure out how to survive all this traumatic scarring,” the director explained.

The documentary features interviews and statements from other victims of Hilton’s school – who all corroborated Hilton’s accounts of the abuse that occurred.

Dean explained that viewers of the documentary must keep in mind the traumatic events that led to Hilton being exploited by Solomon at the time of the sex tape filming.

“At the same time, you realize somebody out there who’s ready to exploit her, but he did it in exactly the same way that all the other survivors that graduated from her school at the same time experienced. They all had abusive boyfriends. They all watched that news footage of [Paris] talking about the sex tape and nodding their heads in understanding because they were all having the same experience.”

Hilton herself addresses the sex tape in the documentary, confirming that she wasn’t in a mental state that would have allowed her to make the right judgements.

“That was a private moment with a teenage girl not in a right headspace. Everyone was watching it and laughing like it’s something funny. It was my first real relationship, 18, I was just so in love with him and I wanted to make him happy and I just remember him pulling out the camera and he was kind of pressuring me into it. Like, ‘You’re so boring, want me to just call someone else, no one will ever see it’,” Hilton explains.

