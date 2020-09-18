Did Paris Hilton create the selfie? She sure seems to think so! In her new explosive new documentary, This Is Paris, which premiered September 14 on her YouTube Channel, Hilton claims she invented the technique with her pal Britney Spears 14 years ago.

The 39-year-old socialite has been hailed as the original influencer and has over 12.7 million Instagram followers. The international DJ said she feels “guilty” over how teens are so obsessed with social media today and partly takes the blame for it.

She was asked in the documentary: “Do you feel responsible for it?” Hilton paused for a second before saying, “I do feel responsible for it.”

“When you add up all those hours … it’s literally like years of your life spent just looking at a phone. It’s just so beyond,” she said.

The heiress added that she feels terrible for little girls who “are nine years old, ten years old” and are “trying to get the perfect selfie.”

“They’re putting filters on, they can’t even look at themselves in the phone without putting a filter,” Hilton expressed with sorrow.

“I can’t even imagine being a 13-year-old girl today,” the perfume designer said. “Everyone says I’m the original influencer but sometimes I feel like I helped create a monster.”

Hilton admitted that she spends a staggering 16 hours a day on social media connecting with her fans — who call themselves Hiltonites — because they care so much about her life, and she wants them to feel special.

In her new documentary, the House of Wax actress opens up like she never has before and admitted that she’s “been playing this character for so long” and that it’s “time for everyone to see the real me.”

Hilton was born to be famous. Her father, Rick Hilton, 65, is the chairman of the Hilton hotel chain, and as a result, the family lived a lavish lifestyle.

Her parents even nicknamed her “Star” since they believed she was going to be the next Marilyn Monroe.

“My mom [Kathy] wanted me to be a Hilton … and I just wanted to be Paris,” she admitted.

Hilton rose to fame in the early 2000s, appearing on The Simple Life with costar Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007. The reality series followed the two wealthy socialites as they traveled the country doing manual, low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants and working as camp counselors.

