Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Others to Appear in Coronavirus Benefit One World: Together at Home

By Celebrity News Wire on April 6, 2020

Sir Paul McCartney | Photo Credits: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and more celebrities are teaming up for a good cause: One World: Together at Home, a special TV event celebrating community healthcare workers that will also raise funds to support the World Health Organization's global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic,

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story