- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Others to Appear in Coronavirus Benefit One World: Together at Home
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Others to Appear in Coronavirus Benefit One World: Together at Home
Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and more celebrities are teaming up for a good cause: One World: Together at Home, a special TV event celebrating community healthcare workers that will also raise funds to support the World Health Organization's global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic,
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries