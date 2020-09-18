Roku and NBCUniversal have reached a milestone deal that will see Peacock, NBCU’s new streaming service, get distributed on Roku’s potent streaming platform in the coming weeks. The two companies had battled over the past 24 hours following months of fruitless, on-and-off negotiation. Early Friday morning, word came that there could be an impasse that […]

The post Peacock Will Stream On Roku As Deal Ends Distribution Squawk appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.