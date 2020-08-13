Political anchor Chuck Todd was once the rising star of NBC – undergoing dramatic weight loss and a complete makeover. But Todd is now said to be “livid” at what he believes is a campaign to push him out of the network, OK! has been told.

“First MSNBC extended Nicole Wallace’s hit show Deadline to two hours, taking over the time slot previously held by Chuck, and now Nicole’s name has been thrown out to replace Chuck on the flagship Sunday morning show Meet The Press. Chuck is livid and lashing out,” sources tell Ok!

Reports surfaced that NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell was one of the first people to run with the idea of using Wallace to replace Todd.

Just as Todd thought it couldn’t get any worse, he was apparently asked to do another uncomfortable task.

“To add insult to injury, Chuck’s has been asked to introduce disgraced Brian Williams when he takes over coverage from Chuck at 3 pm! Chuck refused and instead is acting like a spoilt brat refusing to share his toys with his brothers and sisters. This isn’t going to end well!” the source confirmed.

However, Todd isn’t going anywhere, according to another NBC executive.

“(Todd) has led the Sunday news-making and ratings battles for five years at the helm of Meet the Press and will continue to do so,” the Executive said.

A reason for Todd’s possible replacement? According to sources he has been too critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a recent segment, Todd said that COVID-19 in the US was a “once-in-a-lifetime health crisis made worse by partisan politics, testing mistakes, evolving advice, a public quick to ignore safety guidelines…and a president who has chosen to deny, dismiss and distract for far too long.”

