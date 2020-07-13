Peacock's Saved by the Bell Revival: Everything to Know





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xzom8cQcrPM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Saved By The Bell Reboot Teaser Trailer (HD) Peacock TV series","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/xzom8cQcrPM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

It's almost time to go back to Bayside, preppies! After years of rumors and delays, the Saved by the Bell revival is actually happening at Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal that drops on July 15, and we can't wait to see that long-awaited sequel to the landmark '80s series arrive

