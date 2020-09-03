Pedro Almodóvar: People Shouldn’t Stay ‘Imprisoned’ in Their Homes, ‘Antidote’ is Cinema

By Celebrity News Wire on September 3, 2020

Director Pedro Almodóvar has warned that remaining “imprisoned” at home after lockdown is a “dangerous habit,” for which the only antidote is cinema. The iconic “Pain and Glory” and “Volver” director is in Venice for his short film and first English-language effort “The Human Voice,” starring Golden Lion recipient Tilda Swinton. Both were present at […]

