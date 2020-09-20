Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Welcome 1st Child Together

Rainbow baby! Domino Kirke confirmed on Sunday, September 20, that she’d given birth to her and Penn Badgley’s first child together after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Kirke posted a painting of a red uterus on Instagram, captioning it, “His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum.” She also shared a pic on her Instagram Stories pic showing her newborn on her bed beside her.

The singer, 36, who previously welcomed her 10-year-old son, Cassius, in a previous relationship, announced in February that she and the You star, 33, had a little one on the way.

“On the road again,” the English musician captioned a close-up Instagram photo of her baby bump at the time. “Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

The DOMINO band member went on to write, “When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

Before becoming a father, Badgley was already a “good stepdad” to Cassius, the doula told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019.

“He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him,” Kirke said of the Gossip Girl alum at the time. “It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

Jemima Kirke’s sister spoke of her own relationship with her son, explaining, “Boys at 10 have the same amount of testosterone as they will have when they’re 18, so there’s a sass, but when I speak to him on the phone, he’ll be like, ‘Hey mom, you sound tired. You should go to bed.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, thanks.’ Like, ‘Whoa, who am I talking to?’”

Domino started dating the actor in 2014. The couple tied the knot three years later in Brooklyn.

The post Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Welcome 1st Child Together appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.