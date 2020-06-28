



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/xE_3o5Qb8Qg\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Stars Play Ball | Natalie Dormer, Nathan Lane","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/xE_3o5Qb8Qg " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Read at your own risk!]

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels was born out of what creator John Logan described as the "shocking parallels" between 1938 Los Angeles and present-day America. But as the

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com