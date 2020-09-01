New dad! Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth, welcoming their first child.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” Sheeran, 29, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 1. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the Grammy winner was expecting his and the consultant’s first child.

“They are keeping details of the baby’s sex and due date just to family until after the baby is born, which will be soon,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Ed will make a great dad. He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family.”

In August 2019, the singer announced an 18-month hiatus from his music career following the success of his Divide tour.

“As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing,” the English star said during an Ipswich, England, show. “There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

The “Shape of You” singer added at the time: “It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd, but it has been a long tour. … See you in a few years time.”

He and Seaborn, 28, announced their engagement in January 2018. “Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” Sheeran wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Amid marriage speculation, the songwriter confirmed their nuptials the following year, calling Seaborn his “wife” in “Remember the Name.”

“[I actually wrote it] before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” Sheeran told Charlamagne Tha God in July 2019. “[I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

