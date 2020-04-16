Perry Mason Has Had Enough of Your Sh-- in New HBO Trailer
If anything, it looks like HBO's upcoming do-over of Perry Mason is going to be very quotable. The first thing star Matthew Rhys says in the first trailer for the upcoming detective drama is something we can all relate to: "I don't like it here... everybody's up to something." Amen, brother.