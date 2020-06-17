www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/rNATvJMPZaA\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Perry Mason: Official Trailer | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/rNATvJMPZaA" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Some shows take their time to tell you what sort of series you're watching. Others get right to it. HBO's Perry Mason reboot lays firmly in the latter category, opening on a gray, Depression-era Los Angeles that's home to a couple in crisis, Emily (G.L.O.W.'s Gayle Rankin) and Matthew Dodson (Nate
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment