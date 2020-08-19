STXfilms has signed Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson to star in the drama-comedy movie “American Sole,” set in the world of after-market sneakers. “American Sole” follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and a soon-to-be-named co-star) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But they run […]

