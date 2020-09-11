HBO has been familiar in the Outstanding Limited Series winners circle, last year triumphing overwhelmingly with Chernobyl, even though Netflix gave them a run for their money with When They See Us. This year the two will go head to head again, but HBO seems to have the magic touch here, and, if not them, […]

The post Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2020: Limited Series Acting Honors Could Go Down Under But Otherwise Watch Out For ‘Watchmen’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.