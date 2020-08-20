Almost six months have passed since COVID-19 crunched our careers and intruded upon our lives, but ask people to analyze its personal impact and you encounter ambiguity: For every individual who feels damaged, there are others who testify that quality of life has in many ways improved. “I hate the fact that my Zoom dependency […]

The post Peter Bart: Hollywood Feeling COVID-Weary And Zoomed Out, But There’s A Bright Side appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.