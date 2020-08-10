Peter Salmon, Lucinda Hicks Take Charge at Banijay U.K.

Following its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group, former ESG chief creative officer Peter Salmon will serve as executive chairman at Banijay U.K. with former territory COO Lucinda Hicks stepping in as CEO. The appointments are valid from September. Salmon will oversee the U.K. portfolio of 25 unscripted and scripted production labels, with a focus on […]

